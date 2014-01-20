MOSCOW Jan 20 President Vladimir Putin has
instructed Russia's central bank to reduce borrowing costs for
"productive" companies, the Kremlin said on its website on
Monday.
The directive may increase the pressure on central bank
Governor Elvira Nabiullina to soften the bank's tough
anti-inflationary policy. The bank has resisted cuts in its key
policy rate for over a year despite an abrupt economic slowdown.
However, the phrasing of Putin's order, one of several
issued to governmental bodies for implementation this year,
suggests that he wants the central bank to come up with a
targeted scheme.
The order recommends the bank to work on "stimulating a
lowering of the level of interest rates on rouble loans provided
to organisations active in the productive sphere".
It did not elaborate further, except to say that Nabiullina
is responsible for presenting proposals by Sept. 1.
Russian policymakers have long been concerned by the small
role of manufacturing in an economy heavily dependent on
commodity exports.
While many Russian companies complain of high borrowing
costs, the central bank has insisted that lowering policy
interest rates would be counter-productive at present, fuelling
inflation without boosting long-term economic growth.
But the central bank has said it favours improving the link
between policy rates and actual borrowing costs, implying a
convergence in high lending costs faced by companies with the
much lower rates charged on central bank loans to banks.
Although the bank's key lending rate is 5.5 percent, below
inflation, the average interest rate on loans to companies is
almost twice as high at around 10 percent.
