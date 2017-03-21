MOSCOW, March 21 Russia will pay off an
outstanding foreign debt of the Soviet Union in full by
transferring $125.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy
Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.
"Bosnia and Herzegovina remained the only country among the
former Soviet Union's creditors before whom (Russia) had an
unpaid debt," Storchak said in an emailed statement.
Storchak said that Russia and Bosnia and Herzegovina signed
an inter-government agreement under which Sarajevo will receive
Moscow's payment within 45 days.
After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Russia took the
responsibility to redeem outstanding debt to USSR's creditors.
While defaulting on its own debt in 1998, Russia managed to
start paying back Soviet foreign debt in the 2000s when prices
for oil, Russia's key export, were high.
Bosnia and Herzegovina is owned the money as one of the
legal successors of Yugoslavia.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe)