* Moscow Exchange allows neighbours to trade on forex
* Russia to extend yuan settlements, introduce swaps
* Russia promotes rouble as regional reserve currency
By Maya Dyakina
MOSCOW, Feb 7 The Moscow Exchange said on
Thursday it would allow banks from Russia's economic allies to
trade forex on its platform as part of a wider Kremlin-backed
drive to establish the rouble as a regional reserve currency.
Russia, a net creditor with half a trillion dollars in
central bank reserves, has long eyed a greater role in world
financial markets amid growing concerns over the stability of
established reserve currencies like the dollar, euro or yen.
But transforming the rouble, which was not convertible in
the Soviet era and was heavily devalued in the 1990s, into a
credible reserve asset is a long-term project for Russia, which
this year chairs the Group of 20 global economic forum.
The Moscow Exchange, which turns over $16 billion in forex
deals daily, said on Thursday it would start settling
transactions in the currencies of the members of the Eurasian
Economic Union: Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
The news comes as the Moscow Exchange markets its own $500
million initial public offering of shares.
"This will contribute to a greater role of the rouble as a
regional reserve currency," Igor Marich, head of money market
operations at the Moscow Exchange, told reporters.
"People won't just come to trade the Belarusian rouble, they
will trade the rouble against the dollar, at a venue with higher
liquidity."
The Belarussian arm of Russia's biggest lender, Sberbank
, will be the first non-resident bank admitted to trade
forex on Moscow's bourse. Banks from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
may follow, Marich said.
"We are interested above all in the Russian rouble, as it
accounts for 64 percent of our foreign trade turnover and
currency settlements, and of course, in dollars and euros," said
Alla Doubenetskaya, deputy chairman of BPS Sberbank.
Liquidity on the Moscow Exchange is mostly confined to
dollar/rouble - the dollar being traditionally
the most important currency for Russia's export-focused economy,
and that is not likely to change much in the near term, said
Marich.
Russia's foreign trade with the Eurasian Economic Union
totalled $55.8 billion in the first 11 months of 2012, or 7.3
percent of the total.
YUAN TRADE
Russia started trading Chinese yuan against the
rouble in 2010 and plans to launch trading pairs with the Swiss
franc and sterling this year.
The Moscow Exchange plans to introduce swap operations and
extend the settlement date on yuan transactions to 'tomorrow' in
the first half of this year, in a move to boost trading volumes.
"Yuan will be on a par with dollar and euro in terms of
trade facilities," Marich said, adding that yuan settlements in
Moscow now total 1 percent of the overall turnover.
China, the world's No.2 economy, is a growing market for
exports of Russian oil and metals and accounts for 10.5 percent
of total foreign trade turnover.
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Stephen Nisbet)