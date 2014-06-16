(Adds details, Exxon quotes, context)
MOSCOW, June 16 Exxon Mobil's Chief
Executive Rex Tillerson affirmed his commitment to doing
business with Russia on Monday with a speech at a high-profile
industry conference in Moscow.
Western governments have urged global firms to avoid such
appearances as they impose sanctions on Russian business leaders
over Russia's annexation of Crimea and its actions in eastern
Ukraine, where pro-Russian armed rebels are seeking secession.
In May, several Western energy bosses attended the St
Petersburg International Economic Forum, saving it from failure
as top executives from banks and other firms stayed away.
"In the years ahead, we look forward to tapping advantages
... in the Far East of Russia..., unlocking new supplies of oil
and natural gas in the Kara Sea and beyond," Tillerson told the
World Petroleum Congress in Moscow.
BP CEO Bob Dudley, who attended the St Petersburg
forum, told reporters on the sidelines of the Moscow congress
that BP "continues to work and do business as usual" in Russia.
While BP holds a 19.75 percent stake in Russian
state-controlled oil giant Rosneft, Exxon works with
Rosneft mostly through joint ventures, including one to explore
the Arctic Kara Sea.
Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, who has been targeted personally
with sanctions, said this month that the start of that
exploration could be brought forward.
Exxon has a stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, and
has agreed to help Russia develop unconventional oil resources
such as shale oil as output from its conventional fields in
Siberia declines.
The CEOs of Norway's Statoil, France's Total
and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) were among
those expected to attend the Moscow conference.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Polina Devitt;
Editing by Kevin Liffey and Dale Hudson)