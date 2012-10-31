MOSCOW Oct 31 British entrepreneur Richard Branson says his Virgin Group is aiming to invest around $1 billion in Russia-focused businesses, as he hopes to establish a mobile phone company in the country, start flights and invest in a Russia-focused green fund.

"We... are trying - to get permission to fly to Russia," said Branson, in an interview with Reuters. "We are (also) trying to get permission to set up a mobile phone company here."

Virgin earlier on Wednesday said it formed a $200 million fund, together with Russian state-backed technology fund Rusnano, to invest in energy efficiency projects focused on Russia.

"We are planning to invest roughly $1 billion dollars but we have to get few permissions sorted before we can do that," Branson said. (Reporting By Reuters Trainee Sonia Elks and Maria Kiselyova,; writing by Megan Davies, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)