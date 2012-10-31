MOSCOW Oct 31 British entrepreneur Richard
Branson says his Virgin Group is aiming to invest around $1
billion in Russia-focused businesses, as he hopes to establish a
mobile phone company in the country, start flights and invest in
a Russia-focused green fund.
"We... are trying - to get permission to fly to Russia,"
said Branson, in an interview with Reuters. "We are (also)
trying to get permission to set up a mobile phone company here."
Virgin earlier on Wednesday said it formed a $200 million
fund, together with Russian state-backed technology fund
Rusnano, to invest in energy efficiency projects focused on
Russia.
"We are planning to invest roughly $1 billion dollars but we
have to get few permissions sorted before we can do that,"
Branson said.
(Reporting By Reuters Trainee Sonia Elks and Maria Kiselyova,;
writing by Megan Davies, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)