MOSCOW May 27 A plaque commemorating late
Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev may be restored to the facade of
the Moscow apartment building where he lived, in a sign of
nostalgia that has been harnessed by President Vladimir Putin.
Critics say Brezhnev, who ruled longer than any Soviet
leader except dictator Josef Stalin, presided over a period of
political repression and economic stagnation.
But many Russians see his 18-year rule, until his death in
1982, as a time of economic stability for the superpower and
blame Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, for the
break-up of the union in 1991.
A lawmaker from the ruling United Russia party is among the
initiators of the plan to restore the plaque. The proposal has
drawn criticism from liberals.
Plaques commemorating other Soviet-era figures adorn many
central Moscow apartment houses, but the one on the stately
building where Brezhnev lived on a main avenue was removed after
the Soviet Union fell apart.
A poll last month by the independent Levada Center found 56
percent of Russians had a positive view of Brezhnev - more than
had a positive view of any other Soviet-era leader, or of the
last tsar, Nicholas II, or post-Soviet President Boris Yeltsin.
Putin has used Soviet-era imagery to bolster his popularity
and encourage patriotism, while portraying the years between the
Soviet break-up and his first election in 2000 as a time of
chaos when Russia was on its knees and nearly fell apart.
Satirists have likened 60-year-old Putin's long period in
power to that of Brezhnev, who remained in the Kremlin as his
health declined long before his death at 79.
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the Brezhnev era
a "huge plus" for the country.
