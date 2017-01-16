MOSCOW Jan 16 An ally of Russian President
Vladimir Putin has been asked to step in to build a railway link
between Russia and annexed Crimea after low margins and the risk
of Western sanctions put off other builders, industry sources
told Reuters on Monday.
The 17-billion-rouble ($285-million) contract is for a
railway to connect the Russian rail network with what some
Russians have dubbed "Putin's bridge", a 19-km (12-mile)
road-and-rail bridge across the Kerch Strait which separates
Russia from Crimea.
The United States sanctioned seven Russian firms involved in
the bridge construction last year.
Russia's Federal Railway Transport Agency held three tenders
for the railway contract in the second half of last year. The
first tender received only one bid, which was dismissed due to
the company's lack of experience; the second and third tenders
did not receive any bids.
The Transport Ministry told Reuters on Monday it had offered
the railway contract to Stroygazmontazh, the lead contractor for
the bridge, after it was unable to find any companies willing to
take on the project. A source in the ministry said
Stroygazmontazh had accepted the offer.
The company is controlled by Arkady Rotenberg, Putin's
former judo sparring partner. He was placed under U.S and
European Union sanctions for his close ties to the Russian
leader after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
Multiple sources told Reuters the low contract price and
risk of being hit with Western sanctions had deterred potential
bidders.
"There are very few companies in Russia who can build
railways and not a single one of them agreed to such a price -
it is too low," said an industry source.
"At this price, just as with the actual bridge, we are not
talking about any profit, the main thing is just to break even."
The source said the government had ordered Stroygazmontazh
to accept the contract. Stroygazmontazh and the Crimea Bridge
infocentre, the organisation responsible for communications
about the project, declined to comment.
"Sanctions were definitely a concern. But Stroygazmontazh
doesn't have to worry about that as they are already under
sanctions," said a second person, who is close to the project.
The Kerch Strait bridge will be the longest dual-purpose
span in Europe when completed. It is seen as vital by the
Kremlin to integrate Crimea into Russia, both symbolically and
as an economic lifeline for the region.
Putin has called its undertaking an historic mission and
said in December Russia was on schedule to complete the road
segment by the end of 2018.
($1 = 59.6161 roubles)
