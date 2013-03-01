MOSCOW, March 1 The former head of Russia's
fifth largest bank, whose takeover by state-owned VTB
led to the country's largest ever bailout, has been given
political asylum in Britain.
Andrey Borodin, who fled Russia in March 2011, told a
Russian newspaper his application for asylum had been granted in
Britain after an application by his lawyers on the grounds that
he faced political persecution in Russia.
In comments to the Vedomosti financial daily, Borodin, 45,
said: "Behind this persecution stand the interests of
politicians, including former President Dmitry Medvedev."
The British Home Office, or interior ministry, declined to
comment on the matter.
Borodin was ousted as chief executive of Bank of Moscow at
the height of a hostile takeover bid by VTB. Bad loans uncovered
as a result of the deal forced the central bank to pump in $14
billion to stabilise the situation.
While Borodin has alleged that fraud charges were levelled
against him in Russia for political reasons, sceptics have
questioned his version of events and argue that he has a case to
answer.
Borodin, speaking to Reuters in August 2011, rebutted the
fraud allegations. He admitted the bank had lent money to
businesses that were controlled by its management, but had done
so "according to corporate policy" and central bank regulators
were informed.
The spokeswoman for Medvedev, now Russia's prime minister,
also rebutted Borodin's claims in comments to Vedomosti.
"The charges against Borodin are straightforwardly criminal
in nature," Natalya Timakova told Vedomosti, noting that Borodin
was being sought by Interpol on suspicion of fraud.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Mark Heinrich)