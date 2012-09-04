MOSCOW, Sept 4 The British government has
assured Moscow it has not imposed a blanket ban on entry to
Britain for Russian officials with alleged ties to lawyer Sergei
Magnitsky's death in jail, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on
Tuesday.
But Britain, which has made clear that such ties would be a
factor in decisions on individual visa applications, said it was
seriously concerned about Magnitsky's death and urged Russia to
bring those responsible to justice.
Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported that Home
Secretary Theresa May had sent a list of 60 Russians, including
judges, prosecutors and investigators, to the British embassy in
Moscow and they could be banned from entering Britain.
Magnitsky, 37, a lawyer for an equity fund, died in
detention in 2009 a year after he was held on charges of tax
evasion and fraud. Former colleagues say the charges were
fabricated by police investigators he had accused of stealing
$230 million from the Russian state through fraudulent tax
refunds. The Kremlin's rights council has said Magnitsky was
probably beaten to death.
Tuesday's statement from Russia suggested Britain had not
blacklisted Russians over Magnitsky's death but would consider
any links with the case when weighing individual visa
applications.
Russia said on Monday it would retaliate if Britain
confirmed it had put such a blacklist in place.
In response, Russia's ambassador to London was told "no visa
restrictions have been introduced by the British side in this
regard and no political decisions have been taken," Russian
Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said.
"At the same time it was noted that the British border
agency does not predetermine its decisions on visa requests but
takes all circumstances into account in making these decisions,"
he said.
That echoed British Immigration Minister Damian Green's
statement in July that a list had "been sent to the Visa Section
in Moscow and will be considered if an entry clearance
application is received from any of the named individuals".
Britain's Foreign Office said it denies entry to applicants
whom "independent, reliable and credible evidence" indicates
have committed human rights abuses.
It added: "The Magnitsky case is of serious concern to the
government. It is deeply worrying that Mr Magnitsky died in
pre-trial detention three years ago, under troubling
circumstances, and that no one has yet been held to account.
"We call on Russia to ensure that all those responsible are
brought to justice without further delay."
British embassy officials in Moscow were not immediately
available for comment.
Lawmakers in Britain and the United States are seeking to
ensure Russian officials they believe share responsibility for
his death are denied entry.
A U.S. Senate panel in June approved a bill, criticised by
Moscow, that would require the United States to deny visas and
freeze the assets of Russians linked to Magnitsky's death as
well as human rights abusers worldwide.
A diplomatic dispute over the Magnitsky case would further
strain relations between Britain and Russia. They have been at
odds over security, diplomatic and human rights issues for
years, particularly since Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko
was killed with radioactive polonium-210 in London in 2006.