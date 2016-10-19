MOSCOW Oct 19 Russia has promised to retaliate
against Britain after a British state-owned bank said it was
withdrawing its services from Kremlin-backed Russian broadcaster
RT.
RT said on Monday that NatWest, owned by Royal Bank of
Scotland Group (RBS), had given notice it intended to withdraw
its banking services from the channel's British arm. RT accused
the bank of attacking freedom of speech.
RBS responded by saying it was reviewing the situation and
would contact RT to discuss the matter, which caused a furore in
Russia where the Russian Foreign Ministry said it looked like a
politically-motivated move to silence an inconvenient outlet.
Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, told
reporters on Tuesday evening that Moscow would retaliate in kind
if necessary.
"Our stance is unambiguous. We never leave friends in the
lurch. Tit-for-tat retaliation is always due," the TASS news
agency cited Zakharova as saying.
"Apparently, we need to reach a certain point to react and
show the other side a mirror image of its own actions. To let
them feel a similar situation. It works well. But this is not
our choice."
She did not say which British media outlet or outlets
operating in Russia might be targeted for retaliation.
Three pro-Kremlin senators in the upper house of parliament
have urged authorities to hit back by closing the BBC's bank
accounts in Russia, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.
