MOSCOW, July 27 Interpol must explain why it has
rejected Moscow's two requests to put British hedge fund head
and anti-corruption campaigner William Browder on its search
list, the Russian Interior Ministry said on Saturday.
The decision is the latest twist in a long-running battle
between the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin and
Browder, whose investment company Hermitage Capital was once the
largest investor in Russia's equity market.
Russia has sentenced U.S.-born Browder in absentia to nine
years in prison for large-scale fraud in a case Interpol
described as "predominantly political" when the agency refused
Moscow's first request to locate Browder in May.
On Friday, Interpol said it had turned down a second request
from Russia to locate and arrest Browder, who lives in Britain
and now wages a campaign to expose corruption and rights
violations.
Russia's Interior Ministry said it was "perplexed" by the
decision and demanded Interpol explain its reasoning without
delay.
"The Ministry continues to consider Interpol an organisation
that is not guided by political decisions or value judgments,"
the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
"Consequently, the Russian Interior Ministry counts on
receiving in the near future a comprehensive explanation of the
official position of Interpol's General Secretariat...in
relation to its refusal to execute the request."
Browder has spearheaded an international campaign to expose
corruption and human rights violations in Russia following the
death in 2009 of Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer working for
Hermitage and investigating a $230 million tax fraud.
Magnitsky was arrested shortly after alleging that Russian
officials were involved in the fraud, and later died in prison
while awaiting trial, causing an international uproar.
A Russian court on July 11 found Magnitsky posthumously
guilty of tax evasion, triggering harsh criticism from the West,
and also sentenced Browder to nine years in prison.
Browder is unlikely to be extradited from Britain, where he
lives. But inclusion in Interpol's database would have alerted
other member countries to look out for him with a view to
arresting him and handing him over.
