19 hours ago
Russia plans to borrow $3 billion a year on global markets in 2018-2020
#Money News
June 29, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 19 hours ago

Russia plans to borrow $3 billion a year on global markets in 2018-2020

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry is planning to borrow $3 billion a year on global capital markets in 2018-2020, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

The finance ministry raised $3 billion earlier this month as it enjoyed strong demand for its Eurobond from global investors.

Speaking at a weekly government meeting, Siluanov also said that Russia's budget deficit was seen shrinking to 1.6 percent of gross domestic product in 2018.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning

