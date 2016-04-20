(Adds details and comment)

By Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, April 20 Russia should maintain fiscal discipline by sticking to a budget deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product this year, despite a further cut in projected oil revenues, and reduce the deficit in future, senior ministers said on Wednesday.

Russia is in its second year of recession brought by a steep fall in oil prices and Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for its policies towards Ukraine.

But with falling revenues and limited reserves to finance continuous deficits, the finance ministry is calling for tough restraints on spending that assume no long-term recovery in oil prices above $50 per barrel.

"On one hand, there is a need for fiscal consolidation. On the other it is necessary while doing so to ensure that economic growth does not suffer," Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the finance ministry's expanded board meeting.

He tasked the ministry with ensuring the budget deficit does not exceed 3 percent this year. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that this will be the key benchmark this year, assuming an average oil price of $40 per barrel.

That represents a tightening compared with the existing budget, which projects a 3 percent deficit at a higher oil price of $50 per barrel.

Last year's deficit of 2.4 percent helped support the economy by boosting the money supply, Siluanov said, compensating for weak credit conditions.

"But the deficit can transform from a helper into an enemy," he added, warning that if the government kept running large deficits this would stifle investment in the rest of the economy and risk higher taxes in future.

Siluanov also said the long-term benchmark for fiscal policy would be an oil price of $40-50 per barrel, to be embodied in a new fiscal rule. Above this price oil revenues would be accumulated in Russia's two sovereign wealth funds.

Siluanov said that complying with the rule would require a gradual fiscal consolidation equivalent to one percentage point of GDP each year.

But his deputy, Tatiana Nesterenko, said the 3 percent budget deficit goal this year might be difficult.

"For now, we are not making it," she said.

The finance ministry also faces opposition from other factions of the government who propose higher spending to boost the economy.

"Reducing the deficit is a function of economic growth," Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said earlier this month at an economic forum.

"Efficiency can be demonstrated this way - not through reducing spending and artificial restraint by budgetary rules." (Writing by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush; Editing by Dominic Evans)