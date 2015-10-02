MOSCOW Oct 2 Russia spent 402.2 billion roubles ($6 billion) from its Reserve Fund to cover the budget deficit in September, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, double the 200 billion roubles it had spent each month in July and August.

The rate at which Russia is running down this fund is drawing attention because of questions about the sustainability of public finances.

The Reserve Fund is the main tool for covering a budget shortfall caused by low oil prices.

The Finance Ministry said the 402.2 billion roubles used to fund the deficit last month corresponded with 2014 oil and gas revenues that had been earmarked for increasing the fund by Oct. 1.

The overall value of the fund was therefore little changed compared with a month earlier.

As of Oct. 1, the Reserve Fund was worth 4.67 trillion roubles, equivalent to $70.51 billion. This compared with 4.7 trillion roubles, or $70.69 billion, on Sept. 1, the Finance Ministry said. ($1 = 66.5600 roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)