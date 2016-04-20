MOSCOW, April 20 The key benchmark for Russia's
budget this year will be a deficit of 3 percent of gross
domestic product assuming an average oil price of $40 per
barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.
Siluanov also said the long-term benchmark for fiscal policy
would be an oil price of $40-50 per barrel, to be embodied in a
new fiscal rule.
Complying with the rule would require a gradual fiscal
consolidation equivalent to one percentage point of GDP each
year, he said.
(Reporting By Lidia Kelly, writing by Jason Bush)