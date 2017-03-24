MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's finance ministry was
buying foreign currency this month to finance the budget's forex
liabilities in April, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev
said on Friday.
"Significant amount of such liabilities falls on April. That
is why in March, when the rouble rate was attractive, we
replenished our stocks of foreign currency," Kolychev said in an
emailed statement.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday the rouble
was overvalued by up to 12 percent, making it a good time for
forex purchases under which the ministry may buy at least $1
billion in 2017.
Separately, Russia resumed regular purchases of dollars and
euros in February in order to prevent the rouble from excessive
firming and to replenish the country's depleted reserves.
