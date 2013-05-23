* Energy revenues raided to cap deficit
* Russia to miss goal of balancing budget by 2015
* Government likely to raise spending as economy slows
By Maya Dyakina
MOSCOW, May 23 Just last year Russia's
government reimposed a rule meant to restrain spending and
borrowing and channel substantial amounts of the country's
energy revenues into its wealth fund.
But the economy is weakening and budget discipline is
already slipping.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov's inability to hold the
line, in contrast to his predecessor Alexei Kudrin, does not
spell immediate disaster for Russia, which is running a small
fiscal deficit and has minimal debts.
Yet economists say it signals that fiscal credibility will
lose out to Vladimir Putin's need to revive Russia's $2 trillion
economy, which has slowed to a crawl a year after his return to
the presidency.
"It looks like the government might try to cling to its
decade-old fiscal approach of fixing issues by raising
government spending," Kai Stukenbrock, a sovereign analyst at
ratings agency Standard and Poor's, told Reuters.
The scope to raise spending has, however, "decreased
significantly in recent years", added Stukenbrock. S&P has a BBB
rating on Russia, in the lower reaches of investment grade.
The deteriorating economy has increased pressure on Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who has lost three ministers over the
past year under pressure from a critical Putin.
Kudrin, viewed by some analysts as a possible replacement
for Medvedev, has grown bolder in criticising excessive spending
and the failure to embrace painful structural changes.
DE FACTO EASING
Siluanov's cabinet colleagues want him to spend more to
boost growth that slowed to 1.6 percent in the first quarter -
the weakest since the 2009 slump - and he has been forced to
raise his mid-term borrowing targets.
As a result, Russia will miss its goal of balancing the
budget by 2015. Sceptics say sleight of hand is the only way
Siluanov can restrict new borrowing to the fiscal rule limit of
1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
"The budget rule was introduced with such fanfare, but I
don't know any expert who took it seriously even at the time,"
said Julia Tsepliaeva, chief Russia/CIS economist at BNP
Paribas.
"The majority of the country does not want any changes or
reforms, they want the show to go on, so that wages and pensions
continue to rise."
Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank, said the
decision not to cut spending meant it was "de facto easing the
budget rule to support GDP growth."
As a result, the oil price at which the budget would balance
in 2015 will rise to $115 per barrel - $10 higher than
originally planned, she commented. Energy taxes generate half of
federal revenues in Russia, the world's largest oil producer.
FINDING A LOOPHOLE
Economists say the government has already found a way to
weaken the fiscal rule, which sets the 1 percent borrowing cap
on the basis of the long-term average oil price.
The trick has been to tap energy revenues this year that
would normally have been channelled into the Reserve Fund. As a
result, only $4.8 billion will be parked in the rainy-day fund
in 2013, instead of the $11.9 billion earlier pencilled in.
That will keep sovereign debt at 11 percent of GDP in 2015,
as originally planned, but only at the expense of weakening
Russia's ability to withstand an oil price crash. A $10 drop in
oil cuts revenues by an estimated 1.1 percent of GDP.
That, critics say, undermines the entire justification for
the fiscal rule. It replaced an earlier long-term target,
scrapped after the 2008 crash, which stripped out oil and gas
revenues when calculating borrowing as a percentage of GDP.
The International Monetary Fund has called on Russia to
reinstate the old rule, under which the non-oil deficit would
have fallen below 5 percent of GDP by mid-decade from 10 percent
currently.
The Finance Ministry, while taking note of the IMF's advice,
rebuffs suggestions that it is already backsliding on the
budget.
"The IMF has warned us that there are some loopholes in the
budget rule, that we may not violate it in practice but violate
it in spirit," Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev told
Reuters.
"Such risks remain, but I would remind you that all of our
leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to the budget rule."