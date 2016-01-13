(Adds comments from Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW Jan 13 "New realities" including the
possibility that oil prices will remain low for a prolonged
period will force Russia to take hard decisions about government
spending, its finance minister said on Wednesday.
Anton Siluanov warned the country's budget would only
balance at an oil price of $82 per barrel, well in excess of the
$50 per barrel assumption used for this year's calculations, let
alone the $30 per barrel near which oil is currently trading.
Some forecasters have predicted crude, Russia's major export and
main source of revenues, could fall to $20 per barrel or lower.
Although he said oil prices could start to recover in the
second half of the year, Siluanov told the annual Gaidar Forum
in Moscow that the 2016 budget should be revised according to a
lower assumed average oil price of $40 per barrel.
"Our task is to adapt our budget to the new realities,"
Siluanov said. "Our budget will be balanced when the price is
$82 per barrel so there are still a lot of decisions to be made
when it comes to budget policy."
Speaking at the same conference, Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev also said the country needed to steel itself for tough
times. "One needs to prepare for the worst scenario," he said.
Medvedev said the budget would need to be revised if oil
prices fell further. But he also said the situation was
manageable given Russia's existing cash reserves.
Russia's central bank outlined a "risk scenario" last month
under which oil prices would stay at around $35 for three years.
Siluanov said last year's budget deficit was around 2.6
percent of gross domestic product, slightly lower than forecast,
but warned that did not mean Russia had adapted to an era of
cheap oil.
This year's budget envisages a deficit of 3 percent of GDP,
assuming the oil price averages $50 per barrel.
Siluanov said the first steps towards adjusting spending had
been taken, after the government ordered ministries to find 10
percent cuts in "non-protected items" of expenditure.
Officials earlier told Reuters that the planned cuts had
been approved by the government last month, but would exclude
areas such as public sector pay and pensions.
The finance ministry, which typically emphasises the need
for fiscal caution, is likely to face resistance to spending
cuts from other government departments as it did last year.
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev also warned that Russia
needed to brace for a long period of low commodity prices.
"I am convinced that the period of low commodity prices
will be protracted," he told the forum.
"One needs to fear that there will be (an oil price) of $20
or $15. By the logic of markets the bigger the fall today, the
larger the rebound tomorrow, and this isn't the biggest risk.
"The biggest risk is that there will be low prices for a
long time -- that is for years, for decades," Ulyukayev said.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander
Winning; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn and
Catherine Evans)