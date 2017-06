MOSCOW Dec 15 Russia may see a budget surplus this year of between 0.8 percent and 1.0 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the Central Bank First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday.

"The finance ministry forcasts (surplus) of around 0.5 percent, I think it will be a bit higher, between 0.8-1.0 percent," Ulyukayev told journalists. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)