BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
MOSCOW, March 24 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday the country's budget deficit was seen at 3 percent of GDP in 2016 under an oil price of $40 a barrel. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Devitt; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance