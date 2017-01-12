MOSCOW Jan 12 Russia ran a budget deficit of 3.56 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said late last month that Russia expected to run a deficit of 3.7 percent of GDP in 2016, a level he called acceptable. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)