MOSCOW Feb 2 The International Monetary Fund welcomes a new budget rule drawn up by the Russian finance ministry, expecting it will improve the predictability of fiscal policy, the fund's representative for Russia Gabriel Di Bella said on Thursday.

Di Bella added, however, that Russia's oil-dependent budget needed a more thorough framework.

"The mechanism will help to implement the budget for 2017, replenish fiscal buffers, and improve predictability over fiscal policy," he said in written comments. "However, a more comprehensive oil framework is needed." (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Winning)