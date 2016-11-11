MOSCOW Nov 11 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was a risk this year's federal budget deficit could slightly exceed 3.7 percent of gross domestic product.

Putin told a meeting with government officials on the economy that it would not be a disaster if the deficit were to hit 3.8-3.9 percent of GDP, but that Russia should aim for a level of 3.7 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)