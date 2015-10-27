MOSCOW Oct 27 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that he saw risks the country's Reserve Fund would be exhausted by the end of next year if oil prices stay at their current level.

He told members of the upper house of parliament that if that happened the budget may fail to receive 900 billion roubles ($14.14 billion) that had been pencilled in as revenues. ($1 = 63.6500 roubles) (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)