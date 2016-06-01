CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's Reserve Fund fell by $6.36 billion in May, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, as the ministry dipped into the fund to cover the budget deficit.
The ministry said the fund stood at $38.60 billion as of June 1, compared to $44.96 billion a month earlier.
It said it had sold foreign currency assets worth $2.67 billion, 2.34 billion euros ($2.61 billion)and 0.41 billion pounds ($591.18 million) in May, to finance the budget deficit.
In roubles, the Reserve Fund was worth 2.551 trillion on June 1, down from 2.892 trillion roubles on May 1. ($1 = 0.8955 euros) ($1 = 0.6935 pounds) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
NEW YORK, May 16 A settlement between Arab Bank Plc and Americans who accused it of facilitating militant attacks in Israel is in jeopardy after U.S. judges said they may not have jurisdiction over an appeal that would determine how much the bank should pay.