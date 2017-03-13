MOSCOW, March 13 Russia's state budget revenues from oil and gas taxes would decline by 1 percent of gross domestic product by 2025, finance minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

Siluanov said that his ministry's goal is not to raise tax burden by avoiding higher expenditure commitments.

