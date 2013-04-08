* Siluanov seeks revenue sources as growth slows
* Russia ran budget deficit of 0.9 percent in Q1
* Fuel quality improvements hit road fund revenues
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, April 8 The Russian finance ministry
wants to increase energy taxes to pay for costly infrastructure
upgrades needed to sustain long-term growth without straining
the public finances as the economy hits a soft patch.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov made his pitch for higher
fuel taxes on Monday at a key point in the Russian fiscal cycle,
as an expected downgrade in the government's growth forecast
will force him to seek new revenue sources.
Although Russia, the world's top oil producer, has balanced
the books in recent years and has low sovereign debts, falling
prices for oil - its main export - suggest tougher times loom
after growth weakened in the first quarter.
Speaking at a meeting of finance officials, Siluanov said
Russia needed to find a way to replenish its roads fund after
tax measures passed two years ago encouraged drivers to upgrade
to cleaner transportation fuels, hitting revenues.
"We need to think over a comprehensive decision of this
issue and not only about raising excise taxes on oil products,"
Siluanov said.
Since President Vladimir Putin returned to the Kremlin last
year, the government has adopted a new fiscal rule that bases
spending plans on the long-term average oil price and caps the
budget deficit at one percent of gross domestic product.
The deficit hit 0.9 percent of GDP in the first quarter,
when the economy grew by 1 percent. Economy Minister Andrei
Belousov said on Sunday the government may have to cut its
full-year growth forecast to below 3 percent.
EXCISE TAX IN NUMBERS
Excise tax for Euro II fuel stands at 10,100 roubles ($320)
per tonne, while the fee for the higher grade of Euro V is 5,143
roubles - the rate for both grades are expected to rise further
during the course of the year.
Siluanov said that the ministry proposes gradually to
increase the tax for the higher grades to bring them on a par
with the lower grades fees during next three years.
He also said that the mineral extraction tax - one of the
main taxes on Russian oil production - could be raised further
than previously planned.
"This is only an internal ministry proposal, we haven't
offered it to the government yet," he said.
The main source of financing for Russia's federal road fund
in 2012 was excise tax of 400 billion roubles ($12.8 billion),
topped up by federal outlays of 270 billion roubles.
According to Siluanov the federal road fund, created in 2011
to pay for the maintenance of Russia's vast road network, may
lose around 100 billion roubles in the next three years as
refiners produce higher-grade fuels that generate less revenue.
($1 = 31.2505 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Maxim Nazarov; Writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)