MOSCOW Oct 20 The Russian government will increase mandatory salary deductions intended to cover medical costs in 2019 to help cover a projected budget shortfall and will be forced to review some spending pledges, a top government official said on Thursday.

The official, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the changes, said tougher economic times meant the government would have to row back on some of its promises and look for creative ways to raise more money for the budget.

The Vedomosti daily said one such change would come in 2019 when mandatory medical contributions for salaried workers would be hiked from 5.1 to 5.9 percent, raising up to 190 billion roubles ($3.04 billion) for that year's budget. The official confirmed that such a decision has been taken.

A number of spending promises made in May 2012 by President Vladimir Putin, known in Russia as the May Decrees, would also have to be revised, the official said. The decrees were designed to improve living standards and envisaged salary increases for state employees.

"The decrees are impossible to comply with in full. They were issued in a different macroeconomic situation when (a barrel of oil cost)$100, there were no sanctions and so on," said the official.

The finance ministry was not immediately able to comment.

Putin and other top politicians have pledged that the tax burden will not be raised, but privately officials say that once a March 2018 presidential election is out of the way the government will be given a free hand to formally raise taxes.

Vedomosti said that planned salary increases for state workers would still happen in 2018 but said new money would need to be found to finance them.

Increasing mandatory insurance premiums is likely to be unpopular as it will lower salaries across the country.

Putin is widely expected to contest and win the 2018 presidential election and his allies are trying to avoid taking any action that might harm his support.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said this week that the budget plan for the next three years did not envisage increasing the retirement age despite saying last year a higher retirement age was urgently needed to keep the pension system afloat. ($1 = 62.4421 roubles) (Editing by Andrew Osborn)