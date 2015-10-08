MOSCOW Oct 8 Russia's government has approved plans to increase its mineral extraction tax (MET) on energy giant Gazprom and keep an oil export duty calculation mechanism unchanged next year, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told reporters on Thursday.

Officials have said the measure will add around 300 billion roubles ($4.8 billion) to next year's budget. ($1 = 62.1300 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)