MOSCOW Oct 14 Russian financial group Budushchee plans an initial public offering on the Moscow Exchange in October-November and intends to sell at least 15 percent of its shares, the company said on Friday.

Budushchee is controlled by Boris Mints' O1 Group.

A source close to the deal said Budushchee could raise around 10 billion roubles ($160.7 million) from the IPO and that pricing was expected on Oct. 28. ($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Popova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)