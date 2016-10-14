BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.2 million dinars versus loss of 17.6 million dinars year ago
MOSCOW Oct 14 Russian financial group Budushchee plans an initial public offering on the Moscow Exchange in October-November and intends to sell at least 15 percent of its shares, the company said on Friday.
Budushchee is controlled by Boris Mints' O1 Group.
A source close to the deal said Budushchee could raise around 10 billion roubles ($160.7 million) from the IPO and that pricing was expected on Oct. 28. ($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Popova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.2 million dinars versus 1.6 million dinars year ago