MOSCOW, July 13 Eighteen people were killed and
25 injured when a truck ploughed into a bus in a Moscow suburb
on Saturday, according to the Russian emergency ministry.
An eyewitness video of the crash, broadcast on state
television, showed the green and white passenger bus's windows
shattering as it split in half, forcing other vehicles on the
road to swerve wildly out of its way.
Death rates from Russian road accidents are higher than in
most Western countries, and lawmakers are moving to toughen
drunk-driving penalties.
The country has gained fame for its erratic drivers, with
footage of cars overtaking on blind corners, rear-ending each
other and careening off the road amassing millions of views on
YouTube.
