MOSCOW Jan 9 Moscow on Wednesday called for a
fair and thorough investigation in the case of a real estate
tycoon and two other Russians held in Cambodia on suspicion of
assault.
Sergei Polonsky and his two compatriots were detained on New
Year's Day after an incident in which Cambodian military police
say they forced some crew to jump off a boat at knifepoint and
one boatman was punched.
Polonsky, 40, a property developer who was worth an
estimated $1.2 billion before the global financial crisis, and
the other Russians are accused of assault and illegal detention.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said they faced up to three
years in prison if convicted.
"In view of the seriousness of the accusations, we consider
it necessary that a thorough and objective investigation be
conducted and all the circumstances of the incident be
investigated," the ministry said in a statement.
It said it had conveyed that message to the Cambodian
Foreign Ministry and was closely watching developments.
Polonsky's company, Mirax Group, experienced serious
problems during the financial crisis and has been reorganised
under the name Potok.
The flamboyant tycoon is perhaps best known outside Russia
for an incident in 2011 in which Russian billionaire Alexander
Lebedev threw a punch at him during a television talk show.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Pravin Char)