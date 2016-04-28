MOSCOW, April 28 The Russian government plans to end in July its amnesty on people returning capital to Russia without facing tax or other penalties, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

"The amnesty's terms are limited," Siluanov said, adding that declarations can be submitted until July 1.

"We are not planning to extend it."

After huge capital outflows in 2014 as relations with the West deteriorated over Ukraine and oil prices plunged, President Vladimir Putin offered an amnesty on people returning capital to the country.

The deadline for returning capital to Russia was originally Dec. 31, 2015, but has been extended until July 1.

Siluanov also said on Thursday that Russia would accede to an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development agreement on automatic exchange of information in tax matters.

He said the agreement is to be signed on May 12 with full implementation to be completed by 2018. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jason Bush)