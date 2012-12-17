MOSCOW Dec 17 Capital flight from Russia was
less than half the $80.5 billion recorded last year when using
an alternative calculation method, a study said on Monday.
Capital has been steadily bleeding out of Russia and
President Vladimir Putin has vowed to fight the flight as well
as the use of offshore tax havens.
Central bank figures showed that net capital outflows nearly
doubled in 2011, attributed by some observers to a lack of
investment opportunities in the country and increased political
uncertainty ahead of presidential elections in 2012.
A study by accountancy firm Ernst & Young and Russia's
state-backed private equity fund, the Russian Direct Investment
Fund, said on Monday that it is a myth that the capital flight
figures are a valid indicator of the country's health.
The figures are more of an accounting indicator as they
reflect flows within the current account balance such as Russian
companies buying foreign entities, and aircraft used by Russian
companies but registered abroad, the study said.
Other factors that the official figures take into account
are debt repayments, reinvestment of earnings and dividend
payouts to foreign investors, the study said.
There is no relationship between the investment climate and
the central bank figures, said the study, and it is instead more
about global factors.
The study said a more accurate figure for capital flight in
2011 would be $32.3 billion.
The latest Reuters poll showed 2012 net capital outflow may
total $71 billion for the year as a whole.
Next year's figures may be impacted by Rosneft's $55 billion
acquisition of TNK-BP, which is owned by an investment vehicle
registered in the British Virgin Islands.
Putin has blessed the deal, though he has said he had mixed
feelings about the takeover of a large private company by a
state one and suggested the government's hand was forced by a
need to end the chronic conflict between BP and the tycoons.
