(This is part of Reuters 'Comrade Capitalism' series)
By Stephen Grey, Tom Bergin, Sevgil Musaieva and Roman Anin
MOSCOW/KIEV Nov 26 In Russia, powerful friends
helped him make a fortune. In the United States, officials want
him extradited and put behind bars. In Austria, where he is
currently free on bail of $155 million, authorities have yet to
decide what to do with him.
He is Dmitry Firtash, a former fireman and soldier. In
little more than a decade, the Ukrainian went from obscurity to
wealth and renown, largely by buying gas from Russia and selling
it in his home country. His success was built on remarkable
sweetheart deals brokered by associates of Russian leader
Vladimir Putin, at immense cost to Russian taxpayers, a Reuters
investigation shows.
Russian government records reviewed for this article reveal
for the first time the terms of recent deals between Firtash and
Russia's Gazprom, a giant gas company majority owned by the
state.
According to Russian customs documents detailing the trades,
Gazprom sold more than 20 billion cubic metres of gas well below
market prices to Firtash over the past four years - about four
times more than the Russian government has publicly
acknowledged. The price Firtash paid was so low, Reuters
calculates, that companies he controlled made more than $3
billion on the arrangement.
Over the same time period, other documents show, bankers
close to Putin granted Firtash credit lines of up to $11
billion. That credit helped Firtash, who backed pro-Russian
Viktor Yanukovich's successful 2010 bid to become Ukraine's
president, to buy a dominant position in the country's chemical
and fertiliser industry and expand his influence.
The Firtash story is more than one man's grab for riches. It
demonstrates how Putin uses Russian state assets to create
streams of cash for political allies, and how he exported this
model to Ukraine in an attempt to dominate his neighbour, which
he sees as vital to Russia's strategic interests. With the help
of Firtash, Yanukovich won power and went on to rule Ukraine for
four years. The relationship had great geopolitical value for
Putin: Yanukovich ended up steering the nation of more than 44
million away from the West's orbit and towards Moscow's until he
was overthrown in February.
"Firtash has always been an intermediary," said Viktor
Chumak, chairman of the anti-corruption committee in the
previous Ukrainian parliament. "He is a political person
representing Russia's interests in Ukraine."
A spokesman for Putin rejected claims that Firtash acted on
behalf of Russia. "Firtash is an independent businessman and he
pursues his own interests, I don't believe he represents anyone
else's interests," said Dmitry Peskov.
The findings are the latest in a Reuters examination of how
elites favoured by the Kremlin profit from the state in the
Putin era. In the wild years after the fall of the Soviet Union,
state assets were seized or bought cheaply by the well
connected. Today, resources and cash flows from public
enterprises are diverted to private individuals with links to
Putin, whether in Russia or abroad.
Putin's system of comrade capitalism has had huge costs for
the ordinary people of Russia: By granting special cheap deals
to Firtash, Gazprom missed out on about $2 billion in revenue it
could have made by selling that gas at market prices, according
to European gas price data collected by Reuters. Four industry
analysts said that Gazprom could have sold the gas at
substantially higher prices to other customers in Europe.
At the same time, the citizens of both Russia and Ukraine
have seen unelected oligarchs wield political influence.
Firtash, whose main company, Group DF, describes him as one
of Ukraine's leading entrepreneurs and philanthropists, was
arrested in Austria on March 12 at the request of U.S.
authorities. The Americans accuse him of bribery over a business
deal in India unrelated to events examined in this article.
Firtash denies those allegations and is currently free on bail.
Firtash imported the cheap Russian gas through a Cypriot
company of which he is sole director, and a Swiss one set up by
Group DF. He and Group DF declined to answer questions about
those two companies and their gas dealings. A spokesman said
Firtash was not available to discuss his business operations,
and that Group DF did not wish to comment on "any of the
questions you put forth."
The Kremlin spokesman Peskov said Putin has met Firtash but
that they are not close acquaintances. He said Russia supplied
gas at "lower prices" to Ukraine because Yanukovich had asked
for it and Russia wanted to help Ukraine's petrochemical
industry. Peskov said the deals were arranged through Firtash
because "the Ukrainian government asked for it to be that way."
Yanukovich, who fled to Russia in February after mass
demonstrations against his government, could not be reached for
comment.
THE MIDDLEMAN
From the moment he first became Russia's president, Putin
moved to take control of his country's most valuable resource:
natural gas. After assuming power in 2000, he replaced the
management of Gazprom, put trusted allies in charge, and ensured
the Russian state controlled more than half the shares.
The corporate behemoth now supplies about a third of
Europe's gas, generating vital revenue for Russia and giving
Putin a powerful economic lever. "Gazprom is very much a tool of
Russian foreign policy," says Rem Korteweg, senior research
fellow at the Centre for European Reform. Every major deal that
Gazprom signs is approved by Putin, people in the energy
industry say.
Putin's spokesman rejected such assertions: Gazprom, he
said, "is a commercial, public company, which has international
shareholders. It acts in the interests of its shareholders,
which also include the Russian state."
In normal times, Gazprom's second biggest customer in Europe
is Ukraine; Russian gas was piped directly across the border
between the two countries until Russia cut off supplies earlier
this year.
In the 2000s, though, Gazprom decided to sell gas not
directly to Ukraine's state gas company Naftogaz, but to
intermediaries - in particular Firtash, an international gas
dealer who had risen from humble origins.
Firtash grew up in west Ukraine, where his father worked in
education and his mother in a sugar factory, according to an
account Firtash gave during a meeting with the U.S. ambassador
in Kiev in 2008. Both his parents disdained communism and lacked
the contacts needed to get their son into university, he said.
He joined the army in 1986, then trained to be a fireman.
When the Soviet Union collapsed, leading to Ukraine's
independence in 1991, Firtash found himself having to make a
living in an uncertain world, according to his account to the
ambassador. With his first wife, he set up a business in west
Ukraine shipping canned goods to Uzbekistan, according to local
media reports researched by the U.S. embassy.
A U.S. diplomatic cable, which summarised Firtash's
discussion with the ambassador, drily noted: "Due to his
commodities business, (Firtash) became acquainted with several
powerful business figures from the former Soviet Union."
According to the cable, Firtash told the U.S. ambassador he
had been forced to deal with suspected criminals because at that
time it was impossible to do business in Ukraine cleanly. He
said he had needed and received permission from a man named
Semion Mogilevich to establish various businesses. Mogilevich,
an alleged boss of organised crime in eastern Europe, is wanted
by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation for an alleged
multi-million-dollar fraud in the 1990s involving a company
headquartered in the United States. He was indicted in 2003, and
described by the FBI in 2009 as having an "extensive
international criminal network."
Firtash has repeatedly denied having any close relationship
with Mogilevich. Mogilevich could not be contacted for comment.
He has previously denied any wrongdoing or any connection to the
gas trade in Ukraine.
By 2002, a company called Eural Trans Gas, registered in
Hungary, was transporting gas from Turkmenistan through Russia
to Ukraine. Its ownership was unclear, but Firtash represented
it. In July 2004, a new company, RosUkrEnergo, became the
intermediary for gas deals between Russia and Ukraine. The
owners of RUE were unknown at first, but it later emerged that
nearly all of the company was owned by Firtash and Gazprom.
RUE bought gas cheaply and sold it on at a higher price in
Ukraine and Europe. This arrangement guaranteed profits for RUE
and was hugely controversial among Ukrainians who saw RUE as an
unnecessary intermediary. Another U.S. diplomatic cable, from
March 2009, described RUE as a "cash cow" and a "serious source
of ... political patronage." In a website posting, RUE said that
in 2007 it sold nearly $10 billion worth of gas and had net
income of $795 million.
After Yulia Tymoshenko, herself a former gas trader, became
prime minister of Ukraine in 2008, she reacted to public anger
about the gas trade and moved to cut Firtash and RUE out of the
business. She struck her own gas deal with Putin in 2009.
By that time, Firtash was rich. In the country's 2010
presidential election, Firtash, by his own admission, aided the
pro-Russian Yanukovich. A U.S. diplomatic cable described
Firtash as a "major financial backer" of Yanukovich.
"Firtash supported Yanukovich in various ways," said Vadym
Karasiov, an aide to Viktor Yuschenko, Ukraine's president from
2005 to 2010, in an interview. Karasiov said the mogul used his
influence in the media to promote Yanukovich. In April 2010, in
the aftermath of the election, Karasiov told the Kiev Post:
"Without Dmitry Firtash there wouldn't have been a (Yanukovich)
victory."
With Yanukovich president, Tymoshenko stepped down as prime
minister. Business associates of Firtash were appointed to
influential positions in the new administration. He had allies
in the corridors of power, and ambitious plans to expand his
business empire and get back into the gas trade. His friends in
Russia were happy to help him.
THE LOANS
Tucked away in Nicosia, Cyprus, a bundle of tattered papers
wrapped in string records Russian credit agreements made to
Firtash companies. The documents, reviewed by Reuters, detail a
series of financing deals worth billions of dollars.
The deals were arranged by a Russian lender called
Gazprombank. Despite its name, the bank is not controlled by
Gazprom, which holds only a minority stake. It is a separate
business, overseen by people linked to Putin. They include Yuri
Kovalchuk, a banker who until March 2014 controlled an
investment firm that manages a majority stake in Gazprombank.
In a statement, Gazprombank said: "We do not receive any
instructions from the Kremlin ... The strategy of the bank is
developed by its management board and approved by the board of
directors. No other influence is possible."
Asked whether Putin had any role in issuing the loans to
Firtash companies, Kremlin spokesman Peskov said: "Putin, as
president, does not have anything to do with this."
Gazprombank began lending money to Firtash companies soon
after Yanukovich took power in Ukraine in February 2010.
In June that year, Firtash established a company called
Ostchem Investments in Cyprus. A month later, Gazprombank
registered a credit line to the company of $815 million,
according to the Cyprus documents. In September, Ostchem
Investments bought a 90 percent stake in the Stirol fertiliser
plant in Ukraine. It was perfect synergy: Firtash knew the gas
business, and natural gas is a major feedstock for making
fertiliser.
Further loans and deals with Firtash companies followed.
Reuters found that by March 2011, Gazprombank had registered
credit lines of up to $11.15 billion to Firtash companies. The
companies may not have borrowed that whole sum, but the
documents indicate that loans up to that amount were available,
according to Cyprus lawyers.
In the space of seven months in 2011 alone, Firtash acquired
control of two more fertiliser plants in Ukraine, Severodonetsk
Azot and Rivne Azot. He also bought the Nika Tera sea port,
through which fertiliser and other dry bulk goods are shipped.
He acquired a lender called Nadra Bank and invested in the
titanium processing industry.
Such was his expansion that Firtash became the fifth largest
fertiliser producer in Europe. Being a large employer brought
not just potential profits but also political clout, he boasted.
"We have relations with MPs," Firtash told Die Presse in Austria
in May. "We are big employers in the regions that they
represent. Entire cities live on our factories. Election
candidates seek our support."
When asked in 2011 where the money came from to pay for his
acquisitions, Firtash was coy. At a press conference called to
announce his purchase of the Severdonetsk plant, he declined to
name his major lenders. "It's a secret," he told Ukrainian
journalists.
But a Gazprombank manager told Reuters that the Russian bank
had led a consortium of lenders which in 2011 agreed to lend
about $7 billion to Firtash. The official said Gazprombank
itself lent Firtash $2.2 billion, and that Firtash still owed
the bank $2.08 billion. The official declined to name other
lenders in the consortium.
A $2.2 billion loan was a big commitment for Gazprombank: It
amounted to nearly a quarter of the bank's total capital, the
maximum loan allowed by Russian banking rules for any single
client or group. Based on regulatory filings, the loan facility
made Firtash the biggest single borrower from Gazprombank.
Reuters was unable to establish exactly how much in total
the Gazprombank consortium lent to Firtash companies.
In a statement, Gazprombank said that "the aggregate amount
of loans disbursed to Ostchem Group" was "several times lower"
than $11 billion. "And all capital requirements and limitations
of the Central Bank of Russia in respect of loans granted have
always been complied with by Gazprombank, including loans to
Ostchem Group," the statement said.
The bank declined to give any further details, saying it had
to protect client confidentiality. The central bank had no
comment.
GAS PROFITS
Firtash now had money, political connections and businesses
that relied on large supplies of gas. What he needed next was
fuel.
In January 2011, Firtash signed an unpublished agreement,
seen by Reuters, with Gazprom to buy gas through a company
called Ostchem Holding in Cyprus, where he is the sole director
listed.
The gas deal was later extended to include sales to Ostchem
Gas Trading AG in Switzerland. It was also agreed by Naftogaz,
Ukraine's state-owned gas firm, where Yanukovich had installed
new senior management. Firtash needed Naftogaz's sign-off
because it controlled pipelines delivering gas and, until that
point, had an exclusive deal to import gas from Gazprom.
Naftogaz's decision to agree to the deal was an odd one. Not
only did it mean Naftogaz would surrender its monopoly on
Russian gas imports, but the deal could also potentially damage
the state firm. Naftogaz had previously agreed with Gazprom to
pay for a set amount of gas whether it could sell it in Ukraine
or not. Firtash's deal could leave the Ukrainian state firm
buying gas it would struggle to sell.
Firtash's return to importing gas became public knowledge
after Yanukovich's election victory. But the price he paid
Moscow, and how much cheap gas he bought, remained unclear. An
Ostchem spokesman told Reuters the price was "confidential
information."
Russian customs records seen by Reuters show that in 2012,
Moscow sold the gas to Firtash for $230 per 1,000 cubic metres
(the standard unit used in gas sales). In 2013 the average cost
was $267 per unit. Those prices were at least one-third less
than those paid by Ukraine's Naftogaz.
Ukrainian customs documents and corporate filings show that
Firtash's Ostchem companies in Cyprus and Switzerland resold the
gas to his chemical plants in Ukraine for $430 per unit. The
prices and volumes suggest that the two offshore Ostchem
companies made an operating profit of approximately $3.7 billion
in two years.
Naftogaz's current management is highly critical of the way
in which Gazprom favoured Firtash's companies. Aliona
Osmolovska, chief of press relations, said: "These special deals
for Ostchem were not in the interest of Ukraine."
The real loser in the deal, though, was Gazprom. The
arrangement, which Putin described during a press conference as
having been made with the "input of the Russian leadership,"
meant Russia sold its gas to Firtash for at least $100 per unit
less than it could have made in Western Europe, according to
Emily Stromquist, head of Russian energy analysis at Eurasia
Group, a political risk research firm.
In addition, the profits from the subsequent resale of the
gas were all reaped offshore by companies that did not benefit
the Russian taxpayer. Those profits in 2012 and 2013 would have
meant an additional $2 billion for Gazprom, whose ultimate
majority owners are Russia's citizens.
Gazprom declined to comment on its sales to Firtash's
companies.
Putin's spokesman Peskov said Naftogaz agreed to Firtash
receiving gas at low prices because the deal was intended to
help Ukraine's petrochemical industry. Asked why the gas was
sold to companies in Cyprus and Switzerland, Peskov said: "Putin
doesn't need to approve this action. These operations are
technical and were made by Gazprom according to the structures
which are always used by its Ukrainian partners."
Neither of the two Firtash companies that bought gas from
Russia publishes accounts. Firtash declined to comment on the
firms or their results.
UNEASY STANDOFF
The new government in Ukraine alleges that Yanukovich had
allowed corruption to flourish and stolen millions of dollars.
In the longer term, the new government says it wants to forge
closer ties with the European Union and reduce its dependence on
Russian gas.
In June, Moscow cut off supplies of gas to Kiev, claiming
that it was owed billions of dollars by Ukraine's state-owned
Naftogaz. Late last month, the two countries struck a deal
allowing supplies to resume, but the agreement runs only until
March. Firtash retains large stocks of gas but has not imported
new supplies since Yanukovich was ousted.
Firtash remains in Austria awaiting the outcome of
extradition hearings. According to a U.S. indictment unsealed in
April, he is suspected of a scheme to bribe Indian government
officials to procure titanium. Two U.S. government officials
said the American investigation into Firtash is continuing; they
declined to give further details.
The Ukrainian oligarch has said the allegations are "without
foundation" and has accused Washington of acting for "purely
political reasons." He has hired an all-star legal defence team.
It includes Lanny Davis, who helped President Bill Clinton
weather a series of White House scandals in the 1990s.
In his time of trouble Firtash has not been deserted by the
Russians. Since his arrest he has received another loan in order
to pay his bail: $155 million from Vasily Anisimov, the
billionaire who heads the Russian Judo Federation, the governing
body in Russia of Putin's beloved sport.
"I have known Mr. Firtash for a number of years, though he
is neither my friend nor business partner," Anisimov told
Reuters in an email. "I confirm that I loaned 125 million euros
to him. This was a purely business transaction."
