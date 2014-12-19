LONDON Dec 19 About five years ago, General
Electric Co, the largest Western player in Russia's market for
medical equipment, uncovered pervasive corruption in its Russian
business. Ferdinando Beccalli-Falco, then chief executive of GE
Germany and Developed Markets, told an investor conference in
2012 that senior management became aware of the problems around
2009.
"We had to eliminate more than half of our healthcare
organisation because we discovered that they were happily
scamming our customers, scamming against us and scamming against
the government," Beccalli-Falco told the conference.
A GE spokesman said Beccalli-Falco did not wish to comment,
and the company declined to comment on its Russian business.
Former GE employees told Reuters that GE staff in Moscow had
colluded with government officials and criminal networks to
overcharge hospitals for equipment, using offshore
intermediaries to do so.
As a result, GE decided to stop selling equipment through
offshore intermediaries, according to current and former
employees of the company. Customs data show that since 2011 GE
has made almost all its exports to Russia through a wholly-owned
GE subsidiary in Moscow, which then supplies the local market.
"Of course, we lost a lot of customers. Of course, we had to
rebuild the customer base," Beccalli-Falco told the investor
conference in 2012. GE's sales in Russia have since recovered
strongly.
The Japanese company Toshiba Corp has taken the same course.
Since 2011, it has stopped using obscure middlemen, customs data
show. Toshiba declined to comment on its Russian business.
(Edited by Richard Woods)