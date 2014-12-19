(This is part of a series, Comrade Capitalism here)
By Tom Bergin and Stephen Grey
MOSCOW/LONDON Dec 19 Russia pays hugely
inflated prices for vital medical equipment made by Western
companies, in part because some manufacturers channel sales
through obscure intermediary companies, a Reuters examination
has found.
These middlemen firms, which have no easily traceable owners
or offices, add mark-ups that mean Russian state hospitals
frequently pay two or three times more than hospitals in the
West for the same equipment. A Reuters examination of Russian
customs data and state procurement records shows the price
differences can be hundreds of thousands of dollars on a single
item.
An analysis of 20,000 transactions dated between January
2006 and July 2013 found that international companies sold
Russia medical devices worth more than $2.8 billion through more
than 150 obscure companies and partnerships. These offshore
intermediaries give addresses that are letterboxes at law and
accounting firms. Their ownership is hidden behind nominees or
held in jurisdictions where public shareholder registers are not
available.
The transactions illustrate how Western companies play a
part in the brand of capitalism that has developed under Russian
President Vladimir Putin. As Reuters has documented this year,
in Putin's Russia intermediaries are sometimes inserted into
deals to exploit state spending.
The use of opaque intermediaries signals a risk that the
hidden owners may inflate profits, siphon off funds or
facilitate bribery, according to lawyers and corporate
governance specialists. By agreeing to deal with such middlemen,
Western firms help sustain the system that has flourished under
Putin.
Moscow itself has recognised the issue. In 2010, then
President Dmitry Medvedev ordered an investigation into how
state hospitals overpaid for equipment. After the probe, some
manufacturers, including America's General Electric Co and
Japan's Toshiba Corp, stopped doing business with Russia through
obscure intermediaries. GE and Toshiba had no comment on the
change.
But Reuters found that other big international firms,
including the Dutch electronics company Philips and Germany's
Siemens, continued to use non-transparent intermediaries.
Between January 2011 and July 2013, Philips and Siemens combined
sold $120 million of equipment through such go-betweens - in
each case about 35 percent of their Russian sales during that
time.
Overall, sales of medical equipment by Western and other
international firms that went through obscure intermediaries
amounted to more than $600 million between January 2011 and July
2013, according to the most recent Russian data available. That
accounts for about 18 percent of foreign manufacturers'
equipment sales to Russia that Reuters could identify during
that period.
Officials at several multinationals that still regularly use
offshore intermediaries said they screen partners by searching
publicly available information and data. These people said
manufacturers should not be blamed for using intermediaries if
such searches reveal nothing wrong with the companies.
A spokesman for Siemens said the company conducted "thorough
due diligence" on intermediaries, including resellers of medical
equipment.
Stephen Klink, a spokesman for Philips, said: "We have
dedicated governance programmes in place relating to our
business partners. This programme consists among other things of
a company-wide mandatory due diligence process that screens the
use of third parties, such as distributors."
There is nothing intrinsically unlawful about doing business
with little-known intermediaries. Still, U.S. and European
anti-bribery laws require firms to make checks on all business
partners. The International Chamber of Commerce's guidelines on
combating corruption say companies should look out for "red
flags." These include transactions involving countries with a
high reputation for bribery; situations where a third party does
not reside in the country where the final customer is located;
and cases where due diligence reveals that the third party "is a
shell company or has some other non-transparent corporate
structure."
Michael Hershman, president of the Fairfax Group, which
advises multinational companies and governments on tackling
corruption, said: "There is absolutely no good business reason
to use these cut-out companies in these offshore locations ...
It's an absolute, 100 percent red flag. Western companies know
this is a risky area of activity."
Asked why intermediaries are used, Alexei Levchenko,
spokesman for Olga Golodets, the Russian deputy prime minister
in charge of healthcare, said: "The state is interested in
buying the best product for the most favourable price ... It is
not important who is the seller - a subsidiary of an importer, a
distributor or any other company."
He said that if there was evidence of hospitals being
overcharged, it should be investigated by anti-monopoly and law
enforcement bodies.
INFLATED PRICES
Russia's healthcare system deteriorated in the last days of
the Soviet Union and grew even worse in the chaotic 1990s. The
country has high incidences of AIDS, tuberculosis, cancer and
cardiovascular disease compared with Europe. In the Putin era,
health standards have improved, but problems remain.
Public health officials say many patients suffer from poor
and late diagnosis of their ailments. Medical scanners can help
doctors detect illnesses before they become untreatable - but
such equipment is expensive. The average cost of an ultrasound
machine in the United States is around $110,000, according to
the Modern Healthcare/ECRI Institute Technology Price Index.
In Russia, prices are much higher.
In May 2011, the Centre of Cardiovascular Surgery in
Astrakhan, in south-west Russia, bought a Philips iE33
ultrasound scanner, which is used to diagnose heart disease.
Under the exchange rate prevailing at the time, the hospital
paid $580,000 for the machine, public procurement records show.
In December that year the Almazov Medical Research Centre in St.
Petersburg bought the same model scanner for $490,000, according
to procurement records.
At that time, hospitals in Europe and North America were
paying around $145,000 for the iE33, according to information
from dealers in the United States, Europe and Africa and a
database of public procurement in European Union countries.
The large difference between prices in Russia and the West
wasn't just an anomaly with one particular machine. In another
case, the Endocrinology Research Centre in Moscow bought a
Philips iU22 scanner, a device used to identify breast and other
cancers, for $360,000, according to Russian state procurement
filings. That was about three times the price hospitals in the
United States and Europe were paying at the time for the same
scanner.
Reuters studied 22 cases where Russian hospitals purchased
Philips' iE33 and iU22 ultrasound machines between January 2011
and July 2013, according to procurement records. On average, the
prices were more than double those paid by hospitals outside
Russia for the same machines. Neither Philips nor the dealers
involved in the sales would comment on why the machines were so
expensive in Russia.
"JUST A POSTBOX"
The high prices in Russia arise from mark-ups added by
intermediaries, said Felix Lam, senior analyst at healthcare
research provider Decision Resources Group, who has studied the
Russian medical scanner market. That conclusion is supported by
Russian data seen by Reuters. Customs records show that when
companies such as Philips and Siemens sell directly to importers
in Russia, they charge prices in line with what they charge in
the West.
When Philips sold an iU22 direct to a Russian distributor in
December 2012, for instance, it charged just $106,000.
The convoluted trail behind the sale of another Philip's
iU22 scanner to Russia in 2012 produced a very different result.
The device was sold through a British firm, Rainham LLP, which
sold it to a Russian firm called Tierbach, which is one of
Philips' official distributors in Russia. Tierbach then sold it
to the Endocrinology Research Centre in Moscow. The final price:
$360,000.
Rainham is a partnership registered at the offices of Carey
Group, a financial and tax planning firm in the English town of
Milton Keynes. "We're just a postbox for them," said Carey
Group's office manager, Christine Hallett. The partners of
Rainham are two companies in the Caribbean island of Anguilla,
which does not require companies to reveal their owners.
It's not clear how much Rainham paid Philips for the iU22
scanner. But if it bought the scanner at the normal wholesale
price in the West of around $110,000, Rainham stood to make a
large profit. Customs documents show Rainham sold the machine
for $325,000 to Tierbach; procurement records show that Tierbach
then sold the machine on to the Endocrinology Center for
$360,000.
Russian data show that between 2006 and 2013, Rainham
supplied Tierbach and an affiliated company, Darton MS, with at
least eight scanners that ended up being sold to Russian state
hospitals for multiples of their normal Western prices.
Tierbach, Darton, and Rainham did not respond to requests for
comment. The hospitals involved declined to comment. Philips
said it did not comment on other companies, whether business
partners or not.
Rainham's accounts show that its auditor refused to sign off
its accounts between 2009 and 2012. The auditors objected
because Rainham paid more than £5 million in commissions and
another £5 million in other costs for which the auditors were
"unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence."
The audit firm declined to provide more details. The registered
agents of Rainham and its owners did not respond to requests for
comment.
HARD TO TRACE
In all, Reuters found that between January 2011 and July
2013 foreign manufacturers sold Russia products worth hundreds
of millions of dollars a year through companies that have no
easily traceable office or owners.
In that period Philips sold $63 million of equipment to
Russia through such middlemen, while Siemens sold equipment
worth $58 million. Those amounts were 37 percent of all the
Philips' equipment that Reuters could identify as being sold
into Russia during that time, and 35 percent of Siemens' sales.
Obscure intermediaries were also involved in some Russian
sales by lesser-known companies, including the German firms
Draeger and Berver, and the French company Apelem. Berver and
Apelem declined to comment. A Draeger spokesman said the company
went to "considerable efforts to screen the distributors we work
with."
Reuters found that more than 150 intermediaries involved in
the equipment sales to Russia had addresses that proved to be
the offices of law or accounting firms, "virtual office"
providers or other stand-ins.
Owners of these intermediaries could not be traced. Most of
the firms were registered in or owned via jurisdictions such as
the British Virgin Islands, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and
Panama, where owners do not have to be publicly disclosed.
Others were owned by businesses or individuals acting as
nominees - in other words, acting on behalf of unidentified
people.
Reuters attempted to contact lawyers, accountants, nominee
owners, agents and directors for over 150 middlemen firms,
either in person or by email, letter or telephone. None of them
responded to requests for comment.
"COMMISSIONS"
There was no evidence that any manufacturer named in this
story knew of or condoned illegal activity by intermediaries in
their supply chains.
A nominee director involved in two UK-based intermediaries
told Reuters that these middlemen companies had been established
for two purposes: To help Russia-based businessmen keep profits
beyond the reach of the Russian tax authorities and to channel
"commissions" to hospital officials.
"On occasion, he (the Russian beneficial owner) will say, we
have to pay a commission to some guy," the nominee director
said. "It happens every couple of months. It's maybe $10,000 to
$15,000." The nominee director did not specify what the
commissions were for.
Russian authorities, aware of the risk of inflated prices
and potential corruption, have mounted some investigations. In
one case, Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) alleged
that in 2010 Siemens sold equipment to a Swiss firm called
Diatech SA for $3 million. This equipment was then sold to a
state hospital in eastern Russia for $12 million, according to
the FAS.
The FAS said the procurement process had been inappropriate
and put the increased price down to the use of an intermediary.
It fined Siemens' Russian affiliate 23.5 million roubles
($680,000 at the time). Siemens said it appealed against that
ruling in court and won, rendering the fine unenforceable.
Diatech SA, whose address is the office of a Swiss lawyer,
did not respond to requests for comment.
Siemens declined to say whether $12 million was a reasonable
price for the MRI, CT and X-ray scanners it supplied. It said
that resellers were free to set their own pricing.
Note: Currency conversions at rates prevailing at the time of
transactions.
(Additional reporting by Roman Anin, Jason Bush and Maria
Tsvetkova in Moscow, and Jack Stubbs in London; Edited by
Richard Woods and Michael Williams)