MOSCOW Dec 30 The son-in-law of Vladimir Putin
stands to benefit from $1.75 billion in cheap finance from the
Russian state, a Reuters examination of public documents shows.
The money will help fund a petrochemical project at a company in
which Kirill Shamalov, husband of Katerina Tikhonova, the
Russian president's younger daughter, has a significant
interest.
Shamalov is a major shareholder in Sibur, Russia's largest
processor of petrochemicals. This month Sibur obtained $1.75
billion from Russia's National Wealth Fund to help build a huge
new plant in Tobolsk, Siberia.
According to corporate documents, Sibur was able to borrow
the money at a current interest rate of 2 percent. That is a
bargain, according to financial analysts. Artyom Usmanov, an
analyst at investment firm BCS, said borrowers on the Russian
bond market would expect to pay over 7 percent interest for such
a loan. Irina Alizarovskaya, an analyst with Raiffeisenbank
called the financing "quite cheap."
Shamalov did not respond to a request for comment.
In a statement by Sibur on Dec. 9, Dmitry Konov, its chief
executive, described the state finance as having "favourable
terms." A Sibur spokesman said the company had no information
"about family relations or relations between the company's
shareholders and the president of Russia." The state loan, he
said, "underwent all necessary procedures and was approved in
strict accordance with the ... laws."
The country's National Wealth Fund, which was valued at the
start of 2015 at 4.8 trillion roubles (then $72 billion),
typically invests in national infrastructure projects such as
railways, nuclear technology and major roads. Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev issued a decree in October to add the
petrochemical plant to the list of projects in which the fund
can invest. The decision, Medvedev said, would reduce
"dependence on imports" and create up to 15,000 jobs.
The state money forms part of the overall $9.5 billion cost
of Sibur's Siberian project, which is known as ZapSibNeftekhim,
or ZapSib. Sibur has said in public announcements that the plant
will be the "largest modern petrochemical facility in Russia"
and create a world-class facility for making chemical products
from Siberian gas supplies.
The development is central to Sibur's future - and to the
value of Shamalov's stake in the company. In 2012, when design
work began, Sibur's chairman Leonid Mikhelson said ZapSib would
"change the image of the company and the Russian petrochemical
sector."
After Shamalov married Putin's daughter in 2013, he
increased his stake in Sibur five-fold and the company invested
more heavily in the ZapSib project. As Reuters detailed earlier
this month, Shamalov acquired a 17 percent stake in Sibur in
September 2014, making him the second largest shareholder in the
company, with a total stake of 21.3 percent. That investment is
now worth $2.85 billion, judging by recent share deals.
Later in September 2014, Sibur said capital expenditure on
the ZapSib project would increase from 53 billion roubles ($1.4
billion at the time) to 74 billion roubles.
In February this year, Sibur said the foundations for the
plant had been laid. On Dec. 4, the company raised $1.75 billion
from the state by issuing 15-year bonds with an interest rate of
either 2 percent or the U.S. annual consumer price inflation
plus 1 percent, whichever is higher. Annual U.S. consumer price
inflation in November was 0.5 percent.
The bonds were all bought by the state via the National
Wealth Fund. The decision to make the loan was made by the
state-controlled Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which
said the project "fully complies with the rules for investing
NWF money in infrastructure projects" and gives the fund, whose
loan is less than 20 percent of the project's total cost,
"maximum protection and corresponding profitability." RDIF said
ZapSib "is one of the most promising projects in the world."
A spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry for Economic
Development, which nominates projects for NWF funding, said the
Sibur bonds would be profitable in rouble terms, and that the
state investment helps attract foreign investment as well.
Sibur has also borrowed $3.3 billion from European banks.
To develop ZapSib, Sibur is working with Linde Group, a gas
and engineering company based in Germany, and INEOS, a chemical
company based in Switzerland. Neither company responded to
requests for comment.
The plant is designed to produce 1.5 million tons of
ethylene, which is used to make consumer and industrial
products, from kitchenware to water pipes. Analysts at Moody's
estimate the project could boost Sibur's revenues by 25 to 30
percent to about $11 billion a year.
Another major shareholder in Sibur is the billionaire
oil-trader Gennady Timchenko, who is an old friend of Putin.
Timchenko is also a major shareholder in another company -
Novatek - that has gained finance from the National Wealth Fund.
A Wealth Fund list shows Novatek and Sibur as the only private
companies that have been able to raise money this way.
Novatek did not respond to a request for comment.
Following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, Kirill
Shamalov's father, Nikolai, was sanctioned by the European Union
for being "a long-time acquaintance" of Putin and for
benefitting from his links with "Russian decision-makers." The
sanctions restrict travel rights and freeze assets within the
EU. Timchenko was sanctioned by the United States.
But Kirill Shamalov and Sibur have not been sanctioned.
The U.S. Treasury did not respond to a request for comment
on whether it had considered sanctioning Sibur and Kirill
Shamalov. EU officials told Reuters earlier this month that
there had been no discussion about expanding the Union's
sanctions list.
