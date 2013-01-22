UPDATE 13-Trump dismays, angers allies by abandoning global climate pact
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
MOSCOW Jan 22 Russian car sales will likely increase 5 percent to around 2.9 million in 2013, PricewaterhouseCoopers forecast on Tuesday.
It also said that the domestic market rose 21 percent in 2012 to $71 billion in money terms. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Sonia Elks; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
* Says general manager Pang Wei resigns due to personal reasons