MOSCOW Jan 22 Russian car sales will likely increase 5 percent to around 2.9 million in 2013, PricewaterhouseCoopers forecast on Tuesday.

It also said that the domestic market rose 21 percent in 2012 to $71 billion in money terms. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Sonia Elks; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)