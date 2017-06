MOSCOW, March 20 - Russian car sales are seen rising by 6 percent from last year to 2.8 million units in 2012, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Alexei Rakhmanov said on Tuesday.

"We believe in 2012 we'll see 6 percent growth compared to 2011 and you will call me a pessimist, but there is a saying...a pessimist is a well-informed optimist," Rakhmanov said. (Reporting by John Bowker, writing by Alfred Kueppers)