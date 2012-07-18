MOSCOW, July 18 Russian car sales will likely rise 4 percent to around 2.6 million in 2012, PricewaterhouseCoopers said on Wednesday.

In the first six months, Russian car sales rose 15 percent by volume to 1.33 million, according to PwC data.

In money terms, sales rose 26 percent to $34.2 billion.

Stanley Root, a partner and automotive industry leader at PwC in Russia, told a briefing that although car sales may slow in the second half due to the euro zone debt crisis, he stood by his full-year forecast.

"I think that my initial forecast of around 2.6 million units (to be sold in 2012) will be reasonable for a while," said Root, who has lived for 20 years in Russia.

The Russian car market saw a 40 percent increase in sales last year to 2.5 million light vehicles.

In the second quarter, Russian car sales, in quantity terms, surpassed pre-crisis levels for first time, showing its car market was back to health after the crisis of 2008-09, according to Root's presentation. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor)