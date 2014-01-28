MOSCOW Jan 28 Russian car sales are seen declining by 3 percent this year due to deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and a pessimistic consumer outlook, PricewaterhouseCoopers forecast on Tuesday.

PwC expects sales of new passenger cars to total 2.54 million units this year, following a drop of 5.5 percent in 2013, the company's presentation showed. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)