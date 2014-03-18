UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
MOSCOW, March 18 Russian car sales may fall between 2.8 percent and 6.5 percent this year due to a weaker rouble and falling oil prices, a deputy industry minister said on Tuesday.
Car sales, which have been falling as Russia's economy falters and people delay making large purchases, are expected to remain weak throughout this year. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.