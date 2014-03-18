MOSCOW, March 18 Russian car sales may fall between 2.8 percent and 6.5 percent this year due to a weaker rouble and falling oil prices, a deputy industry minister said on Tuesday.

Car sales, which have been falling as Russia's economy falters and people delay making large purchases, are expected to remain weak throughout this year. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)