MOSCOW Bomb blasts killed a suspected Islamist militant and wounded a local Federal Security Service (FSB) officer and his wife on Monday in the capital of Russia's turbulent North Caucasus province of Dagestan, Russian news agencies reported.

An Islamist insurgency, business and political disputes and clan feuds result in daily violence in the mostly Muslim region on the Caspian Sea in southern Russia.

The suspected militant was killed when a bomb he was making exploded during the night in an apartment in provincial capital, Makhachkala, state-run Itar-Tass reported, citing local police.

Shortly after 9 a.m. (0500 GMT) a car bomb wounded a colonel in the local branch of Russia's FSB and his wife, Itar-Tass reported.

A separate bomb blast outside a shop in Makhachkala late on Sunday injured two female students, Interfax reported.

Police could not be reached by Reuters for comment, and police quoted in media reports did not identify any suspects or possible motives.

Russia is struggling to suppress an Islamist insurgency rooted in two post-Soviet wars against separatists in Chechnya, a North Caucasus province adjacent to Dagestan.

Three police officers were injured fighting gunmen 100 km (60 miles) north west of Makhachkala on Monday, Interfax said.

