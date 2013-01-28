Magomedsalam Magomedov speaks to the media at a blast site in a military camp outside the town of Buynaksk about 50 km (30 miles) west of the local capital Makhachkala, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Kurban Labazanov/NewsTeam/Files

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the head of Russia's southern Dagestan province, the Kremlin said on Monday, signalling concern over mounting insurgency violence and political rivalries in the mainly Muslim region.

Putin appointed Magomedsalam Magomedov to a role in the presidential administration, the Kremlin statement said, removing him from the post of provincial head that he had held since being appointed in 2010.

Ramzan Abdulatipov, a ruling United Russian party deputy from the region in Russia's lower house of parliament, was named to replace him as acting head.

Throughout the 12 years since Putin rose to power and crushed a separatist revolt in Chechnya, Russia has battled a simmering insurgency across its mainly Muslim Caucasus mountain provinces.

Dagestan is now the epicentre of militant violence in region, where suicide bombings, sniper attacks on officials and shootouts at road checkpoints area near daily occurrence.

