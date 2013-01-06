MOSCOW Jan 7 Russian security forces in a
restive North Caucasus province on Sunday killed three militants
suspected of planning attacks on church services during the
Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, authorities said.
Security forces tried to stop a van in the
Kabardino-Balkaria province on Sunday but its occupants opened
fire and were killed in the ensuing battle, during which the
vehicle caught fire, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said
in a statement.
It said that explosives, guns and ammunition were found in
the van and that the men who were killed had been planning
attacks on churches during services marking Russian Orthodox
Christmas, which is on Monday.
The statement gave no evidence to support that suspicion and
the account could not be verified.
Deadly exchanges of gunfire between police and suspected
militants at road checkpoints are common in Russia's North
Caucasus, a string of provinces hit by an Islamist insurgency
rooted in two separatist wars in Chechnya.
Kabardino-Balkaria, west of Chechnya, is mostly Muslim but
has a sizable Christian minority.
President Vladimir Putin's 13 years in power have been
marred by violence in the North Caucasus and attacks by the
insurgents elsewhere, and he has called repeatedly for ethnic
and religious peace during a new term that started last May.
Putin attended a midnight Russian Orthodox Christmas
service early on Monday in Sochi, a Black Sea and Caucasus
Mountain resort about 300 km (185 miles) west of
Kabardino-Balkaria that is to host the 2014 Winter Olympics.
