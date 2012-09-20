MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russian security forces killed
twelve people including leading Islamist insurgents in the North
Caucasus republics of Kabardino-Balkaria and Chechnya on
Thursday, officials and local media said.
Two law-enforcement officials were also killed in the
fighting, they said.
Russia is fighting an Islamist insurgency in the North
Caucasus where militants carry out almost daily attacks more
than a decade after federal forces ousted a separatist
government in Chechnya.
Militants in the North Caucasus say they are fighting for an
Islamic state in the strip of provinces along Russia's southern
border. Rights activists say the insurgency is driven by poverty
and anger at the tactics of the security forces.
Police and security officers surrounded a home in the
Kabardino-Balkaria's regional capital, Nalchik, and stormed it
after the suspected militants inside refused to surrender and
opened fire, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said.
The government forces killed all eight occupants of the
home, including four senior militant leaders and two women who
were the wives of militants and took part in the gun battle, it
said in a statement.
Violence is more frequent in Chechnya, Ingushetia and
Dagestan further southeast from Kabardino-Balkaria, though
Moscow fears it may spill over to other regions.
Russia's Interfax news agency quoted Chechnya's
Kremlin-backed regional leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, as saying on
Thursday that four militants and two security forces members
were killed in fighting in Chechnya.
He said the militants had been planning to commit "serious
crimes" but did not elaborate.