NAZRAN, Russia, Sept 5 Militants attacked a
convoy of Russian interior ministry troops in the
violence-plagued North Caucasus province of Ingushetia on
Wednesday, killing five soldiers, police said.
The attackers set off explosions as the convoy was passing
and then opened fire with guns and grenade launchers, the
regional Interior Ministry said. Four soldiers died at the scene
and one of two who were wounded died in hospital, it said.
Russia is battling a persistent insurgency in the North
Caucasus, more than a decade after federal forces ousted a
separatist government in Chechnya, adjacent to Ingushetia, in
the second of two devastating post-Soviet wars there.
Rebels carry out numerous attacks on police, security
forces, government officials and mainstream Muslim leaders in
the region along Russia's southern edge.