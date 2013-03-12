MOSCOW, March 12 Russian security forces killed
three suspected militants in the restive North Caucasus province
of Kabardino-Balkaria on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency
reported.
The suspected militants were killed when security forces
fired on two cars whose drivers did not respond to demands to
show identification documents, Interfax cited unidentified law
enforcement officials as saying.
The report made no mention of any casualties among security
forces. Police could not immediately be reached for comment and
the account of the violence could not be independently
confirmed.
Deadly exchanges of gunfire between police and suspected
militants at road checkpoints are common in Russia's North
Caucasus, a string of provinces hit by an Islamist insurgency
rooted in two separatist wars in Chechnya.
Kabardino-Balkaria, west of Chechnya, is mostly Muslim but
has a sizable Christian minority.
President Vladimir Putin's 13 years in power have been
marred by violence in the North Caucasus, and attacks by the
insurgents elsewhere, and he has called repeatedly for ethnic
and religious peace during a new term that started last May.
