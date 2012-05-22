(Updates, adds quotes, background)

LONDON May 22 Russia's central bank is stepping in to support the country's banks by allowing them to use shares as collateral for central bank loans starting from this week, the bank's deputy governor said on Tuesday.

Russia, like many emerging markets has been facing the fallout from the euro zone crisis, with domestic liquidity drying up and making it tougher for banks to raise funds. Capital outflows from Russia this year have also reduced liquidity in the system.

"We are going to provide some additional support through things that I would call the Russian equivalent of QE (quantitative easing)," Alexei Ulyukayev said during a visit to London.

"It means we are ready to enlarge our balances ... to protect the banking system if necessary, if there are any problems with liquidity like we had last year."

He noted that the central bank was now accepting shares as collateral for central bank repo loans a nd had extended the duration of such financing to 12 months.

Previously, the central bank accepted bonds but not shares as collateral.

"Just this Monday the monetary and credit committee at the Bank of Russia fixed the discount for that operation (using shares as collateral) and beginning from this week you (can) demand finance with the collateral of shares. Our estimation is that it's around 500 billion roubles as collateral on the balances of banks."

Under the new facility, banks can place shares worth 500 billion rouble as collateral with the central bank providing 300 billion roubles in financing, Ulyukayev said explaining the discount.

"First, we decreased our requirement for rates of securities we get in collateral for finance. Second, we increased the duration. We are not the ECB (European Central Bank) so we cannot provide a three years' financing facility but we now have 12 months," he said.

He was referring to the ECB's recent offers of cheap three-year financing to help European banks cope with tight liquidity.

During the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, Russian banks relied on collateral-free lending from the central bank to prop up liquidity in the banking system but Ulyukayev did not raise the prospect of this scenario being repeated.

The central bank stopped providing collateral-free loans at the start of 2011.

"We think this is enough to face the possible challenges ... to give confidence to banks," Ulyukayev told reporters.

"At present the ratio of utilising collateral possibilities (for banks) is less than 30 percent."